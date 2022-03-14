Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report released on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

