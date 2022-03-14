Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reduced by Analyst

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portillos in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PTLO opened at $23.11 on Monday. Portillos has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

