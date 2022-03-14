Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

