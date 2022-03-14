Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Lowered by Analyst

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.92) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,649 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $23,939,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.