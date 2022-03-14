Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Raised by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.22.

ALS stock opened at C$23.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$984.59 million and a P/E ratio of 20.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.68.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

