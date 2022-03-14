Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HPP opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $226,268,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,920,000 after buying an additional 485,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after buying an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

