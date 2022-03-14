Purus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

