PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.96.
NYSE:PCT opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $35.75.
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
