Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $365.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $380.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

