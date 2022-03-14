PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $3.94 on Monday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.