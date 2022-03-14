PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $3.94 on Monday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk (Get Rating)

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

