ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $317,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 379.7% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 136,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 107,958 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 49.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63.

