Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0140 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $507,307.10 and approximately $347,962.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.94 or 0.06609811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.64 or 0.99794280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040790 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,708,652 coins and its circulating supply is 36,143,848 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

