Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. 622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,675. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,727,834. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.