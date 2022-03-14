Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. 622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,675. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,727,834. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

