Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

AMGN opened at $231.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.