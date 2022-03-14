Profit Investment Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises 2.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 795.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

NYSE:NSP opened at $86.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.