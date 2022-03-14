Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

COO stock opened at $379.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.99.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

