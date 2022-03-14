Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,713,055. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

