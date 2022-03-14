Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $22.99 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 37,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

ACN traded down $5.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.67. The stock had a trading volume of 70,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.19. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

