Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,043 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of K stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 153,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
