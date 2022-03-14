Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,043 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 153,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.