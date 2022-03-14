Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

