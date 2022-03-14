Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $245,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273,722 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,860,000 after acquiring an additional 67,310 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $180.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

