Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pool by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 17.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $442.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool Co. has a one year low of $331.60 and a one year high of $582.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

