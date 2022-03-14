Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

