Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

