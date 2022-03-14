Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

