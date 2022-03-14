Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

