Primas Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. Primas has a market capitalization of $969,812.97 and approximately $1.66 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00269096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001331 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

