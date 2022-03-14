Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $895,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.07 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

