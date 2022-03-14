Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.27 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.