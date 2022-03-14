Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after acquiring an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $642.58 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.60 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.72 and a 200-day moving average of $622.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total value of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,640 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

