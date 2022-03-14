Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,213,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $66.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 266.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $898,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

