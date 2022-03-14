PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.65.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.59. 359,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,440. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

