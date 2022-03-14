PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

