Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,478,300 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 1,777,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Shares of PWCDF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,994. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

