Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. downgraded Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.