Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.93.
Shares of PII opened at $106.44 on Monday. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,632,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.