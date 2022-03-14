Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Points International posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

PCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Points International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $257.77 million, a PE ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

