Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 449,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 200,581 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 480,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,715 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE PLYM opened at $26.52 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.