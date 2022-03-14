PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.
PLBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
PLBY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,116. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $638.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.
About PLBY Group (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.