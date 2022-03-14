PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

PLBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,116. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $638.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.06.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.