PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Cap of $206,659.89

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $206,659.89 and $15.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.