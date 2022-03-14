Piper Sandler Weighs in on Campbell Soup’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,392,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

