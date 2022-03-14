Piper Sandler Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $68.00

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.