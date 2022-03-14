Piper Sandler Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $68.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

