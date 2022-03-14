Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.59. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

