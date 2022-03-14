Piper Sandler Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,500.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

CMG opened at $1,475.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,492.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,690.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

