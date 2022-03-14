Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 168.2% in February

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE PHT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 62,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $11.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.
About Pioneer High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
