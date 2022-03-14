Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

