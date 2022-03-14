Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $12.21.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
