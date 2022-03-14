Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 47.2% in February

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. 35,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,142. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

