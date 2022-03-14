Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of PPC opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 177.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,435,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

