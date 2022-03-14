Phoenixcoin Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $455,260.28 and $176.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.06 or 1.00035599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00247722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00134286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00261544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00034675 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,951,637 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

