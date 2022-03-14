PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 703.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,576,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,351,000 after acquiring an additional 620,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,762,000 after acquiring an additional 581,737 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

